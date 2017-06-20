King University’s Booher inks four for 2018

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Following a Conference Carolinas championship, King University head men’s volleyball coach Ryan Booher has announced his 2017 signing class. This class of four will help the Tornado improve on an impressive 2017 season.



“I am happy to have Leo, JT, Dante, and Mason to join our team,” said Booher. “Leo and JT will come in and compete for an outside position while Dante and Mason will compete at the libero position. All four players have great work ethic and will blend well with our returning team.”

Leo De Quadros

5-10

Outside Hitter

Archbishop McCarthy High School/Plantation, Fla.



Quadros joins the Tornado after helping Archbishop McCarthy High School to three district championships, two regional championships, one state runner-up finish and one state championship. The Mavericks finished as state runners-up in 2015, but came back the next year to take the title along with the Rhode Island Invitational title. Playing for coach Corey Marks, Quadros posted 337 kills during his senior season, hitting .407 with 26 total blocks, 174 digs and 35 service aces.

JT Deppe

6-2

Outside Hitter

Mukwonago High School/Mukwonago, Wis.



The four-sport athlete helped Mukwonago High School to regional championships in 2015 and 2016, helping coach Tim Kujawa’s squad reach the sectional finals in 2016. Deppe started playing volleyball his sophomore year and was a starter the next two years, garnering first team All-Classic 8 Conference accolades in 2016. He became the school’s all-time leader in kills and blocks in a season. Deppe also played basketball, track and field, and baseball.

Dante’ Jennings

5-11

Libero

Colonial Heights High School/Colonial Heights, Va.



Playing for coach Mark Lee, Jennings helped Colonial Height High School to a pair of conference championships, one regional championship and a state title in 2015. In 2015, he garnered first team all-conference and second team all-region honors a libero before earning conference player of the year, first team all-region and second team all-state accolades in 2016.

Mason McCrury

5-11

Libero

Vista Ridge High School/Cedar Park, Texas



McCrury helped his club team become bi-district champions in 2014 under the guidance of coach Holly Lamb. He played for USA Volleyball A1 Junior National Training Team and earned academic all-district and all-state honors in 2016. Vista Ridge High School did not sponsor boys volleyball, but McCrury was a student coach with the girls team. Outside of volleyball, McCrury was a Fellowship of Christian Athletes captain, was on the National Honor Society Executive Board, and was a member of the Spanish Honor Society.