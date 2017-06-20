JCPD: Case of attempted kidnapping near Johnson City bus stop remains top priority

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- It has been more than a month since police said a man tried to kidnap a girl as she was getting off the school bus in Johnson City.

While detectives haven’t made any arrests, they told News Channel 11 Tuesday that this case remains a top priority for their department.

The incident was reported May 11th on the 2800 block of S. Roan Street.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl was getting off the school bus and walking toward her home when a man stopped her.

That man reportedly grabbed her wrist, but police said she was able to free herself and run home.

JCPD Capt. Matt Howell said they are still looking for a man with the same description as we first reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his early 40’s, with short brown hair and a short brown beard.

He is believed to be of medium build, approximately 5-foot-9 inches tall, and has pale skin.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and baggy blue jeans, and was seen driving off in an older model gold, or tan vehicle.

Since we first aired the story, Howell said they have gotten several tips and leads from the public and have also been able to collect evidence items from the scene.

“We are waiting on lab results that we hope will help us identify the suspect,” he said. “We continue to work with other agencies in the area. We are still doing surveillance in that area. This case will remain a top priority until we are able to take someone into custody.”

Howell said no similar incidents have been reported since the initial incident happened back in May.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

