Greeneville man charged on multiple drug-related charges

(WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested by the Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for his alleged involvement in distributing illegal drugs in the area.

According to news release, agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Orrick Lane in Greeneville, where they found prescription narcotics, marijuana, firearms, as well as currency hidden in the home.

Michael Albert Pont — aka “Lord” — 76, was charged with maintaining a dwelling, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, four counts of possession of a schedule II with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending.

According to the release, the home has been seized by the Drug Task Force, and has been padlocked and boarded up while awaiting a hearing in Circuit Court.

