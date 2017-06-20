Greene Co. detectives investigating crash after man hit by vehicle while riding bicycle

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County detectives are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bicycle this weekend.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, Jerry Hawk was riding his bicycle on McCoy Road Sunday night around 8 p.m.

The report said a car hit Hawk only 25 yards from his home and then left the scene.

Witnesses told officers the car was possibly a gold Chevy sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s