Former ETSU student who allegedly wore gorilla mask wants charges thrown out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A former East Tennessee State University student who was indicted on charges of civil rights intimidation after he wore a gorilla mask to a Black Lives Matter event was back in court on Tuesday.
Tristan Rettke appeared in a Washington County courtroom this morning where a judge set a date of September 22 for a motions hearing. Rettke’s lawyer plans on challenging the constitutionality of the statute under which he was charged.
Witnesses said Rettke used racial slurs while wearing a gorilla mask and carrying bananas on a rope at a Black Lives Matter event at ETSU back in September of 2016.
Witnesses said Rettke used racial slurs, intimidated them and made them concerned about what he was going to do next.
