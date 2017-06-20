Former ETSU Buc A.J. Merriweather selected in Harlem Globetrotters 2017 player draft

(WJHL) – One of East Tennessee State University’s star basketball stars was one of six people selected in the Harlem Globetrotters draft on social media Tuesday.

The Globetrotters selected former ETSU Buccaneer A.J. Merriweather, along with Rodney Pryor of Georgetown University, Iowa State’s Naz Mitrou-Long, Tim Tebow, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

According to a news release, Merriweather earned perfect scores on each of his first three dunks at the 2017 College Slam Dunk Contest, earning him second place to Pryor. He also averaged 8.6 points per game at ETSU, with a shooting percentage of .467 beyond the three-point arc.

Other Bucs — Trazel Silvers and Rodney English — have played for the Globetrotters in years past.

Those picked in the draft after invited to the Globetrotters training camp in December.

