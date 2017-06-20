Concert, golf tournament benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital happening June 25, 26

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – It’s one of the most anticipated and successful Tri-Cities Fundraisers — the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic Golf Tournament.

The tournament this year is set for Monday, June 26 at the Olde Farm in Bristol, Va.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised nearly $4 million to help care for sick children, and the list of attendees has always included celebrity guests.

Some past players have included former University of Tennessee Head Coach Phillip Fulmer, former East Tennessee State University and current Tampa Bay Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith, as well as PGA great Corey Pavin.

Among the celebrities expected to play at this year’s event includes 8-time All-Star Chipper Jones.

For more information on how you can be part of the tournament, call 423-302-6105.

Brian Culbertson will also perform a concert at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Sunday, June 25, with all proceeds benefiting the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

For ticket information, visit niswongergolf.org.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.