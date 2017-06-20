Chattanooga teens fight off home invasion suspect

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WATE) – A suspect was held down by a group of teens during a home invasion in Chattanooga on Sunday.

WTVC says around 11:30 p.m. Calvin Carter III tried to break into an apartment on Mansion Circle.

Shane Feeney, 19, grabbed the suspect when he saw Carter with a gun. The teen didn’t want anyone to get hurt.

However, Feeney received a gunshot wound in the process. The injury was non-life threatening.

“We took him down to the ground and while that was going on, my arm was just too close. He bit down,” said Feeney.

The teenagers got on top of Carter to keep him from escaping before the police arrived.

“I got on top of his chest. I had my knee on his neck and I was telling him like, ‘Please quit moving. The police are on the way. It’s over already, there’s no need to struggle anymore,’” said Tucker Williams.

According to the teenagers, Carter kept struggling. He grabbed their shirts and started swinging at them.

Williams hit the suspect in the face during the struggle.

“I really don’t regret my decision. I’d do it all over again because if that gun could have left his waistband, then who knows. It would have been pointing at everybody in places that really could hurt them,” said Feeney.

Carter faces charges for first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and especially aggravated burglary.