Bucs await word from NCAA on Jurkin getting another year of eligibility

JOHNSON CITY — ETSU basketball coach Steve Forbes is holding camp for about 100 kids this week and at the same time members of his own team are starting to arrive back on campus.

One guy that’s still a question mark is graduated senior Peter Jurkin who’s trying to get another year of eligibility from the NCAA, but there have been a few snags.

” I’m waiting, you know it’s a waiting game. we’re waiting on documentation from indiana. He waited until the last second of the last day to turn it in. You know, it’s in the hands of the NCAA. We could know something today or tomorrow it’s just kind of a waiting game now and it’s in their hands.”

Coach Forbes will also hold his Little Bucs camp next week for kids ages 5 to 8. If you would like your child to attend then please contact the ETSU basketball program.