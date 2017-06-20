Bristol to pay former school employee $71,000 following suspension

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Former Holston View Elementary School employee Cherith Roberts will collect roughly $71,000 from Bristol Tennessee City Schools in return for her resignation, according to a settlement obtained by News Channel 11.

Roberts’ settlement says she will resign at the end of this month. In return, she will receive back pay dating back to the beginning of her suspension in 2015, according to the public document.

The school system suspended Roberts without pay after a Sullivan County grand jury indicted her for child neglect. She pleaded not guilty and later entered into an agreement on an amended charge of false imprisonment. A judge will dismiss that charge next month as long as she doesn’t get in trouble.

“Per our understanding, Ms. Roberts will be absolved of any criminal wrongdoing,” Bristol Tennessee City Schools said in a statement. “Therefore, based on the recommendation of school system counsel, Bristol Tennessee City Schools wishes to resolve any possible claims or issues stemming from her employment. The school system feels this is the best decision for the district to avoid what could potentially be a costly civil proceeding.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson says former Holston View Principal Jerry Poteat remains on unpaid suspension.

A judge previously dismissed his separate attempted child abuse case, which prosecutors said involved the same kindergarten student.

A school district spokesperson says Poteat’s future with the school system remains uncertain.

“We still just don’t know,” Rebecca Craddock said. “His employment status has not changed. He remains on unpaid administrative leave, and there is no timeline on when that will change. There are other agencies in charge of the current process. Until those issues get resolved, we are not involved.”

