Attorneys urge McAuliffe to halt inmate’s execution

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press Published: Updated:
WRIC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Attorneys for a Virginia inmate convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006 are asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare his life.

William Morva’s attorneys said Tuesday that they have filed a clemency petition urging the Democratic governor to stop the man’s execution scheduled for July 6. His attorneys say jurors didn’t know that Morva suffers from a severe mental illness that they say led to his crimes.

They’re asking McAuliffe to commute his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Morva was in jail, awaiting trial, when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital. Authorities say he used the deputy’s pistol to fatally shoot an unarmed security guard and killed another deputy during a manhunt the next day.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s