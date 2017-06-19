Vols’ tight ends hoping to follow in Jason Witten’s footsteps

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Jason Witten, a standout at Tennnessee, held his annual camp in Elizabethon on Saturday and he brought a few Vols who are trying to follow in his footsteps.

Four of Tennessee’s current tight ends, Ethan and Eli Wolf, Austin Pope and Jakob Johnson were at the camp Saturday. Ethan is the tight end at the top of the depth chart for the 2017 season. He started 12 games a year ago, hauling in 21 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Any tight end that suits up for the Vols looks up to Witten and hope to follow the path he took from Knoville to the NFL. That’s certainly not lost on future NFL hall of famer, who was glad he could begin to form a relationship with the next crop of tight ends at his alma mater.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to kind of mentor them and talk to them,” Witten said. “I enjoy my time with them and they’ve got exciting things ahead for them in the next few months. They’ll be in my shoes here before long.”

“Fun experience for us and all the people that are out here,” said Ethan Wolf. “My four years have been, kind of, trying to model my game after his. I try and be the same type of player as him. He’s an excellent role model on and off the field.”