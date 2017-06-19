Virginia sailor killed in on U.S. Naval destroyers collision remembered as ‘good kid’

By Published: Updated:
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby of Palmyra , VA (Source: ABC News)

PALMYRA, Va. (AP) – A Virginia sailor killed on a U.S. Naval destroyer is being remembered as a “good kid” and a dependable volunteer firefighter.

The Navy identified 19-year-old Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby of Palmyra as one of the sailors killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast Saturday. The sailors’ bodies were later found inside the wreckage.

News outlets report that the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department says Rigsby, a graduate of Fluvanna County High School, joined the department in 2014, following the footsteps of his mother.

Assistant Fire Chief Jean Campbell described Rigsby as a dependable firefighter, calling his death “a tragic loss.”

Volunteer firefighter Farrah Brody says Rigsby “was a good kid; he’d give his shirt off of his back for you.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

