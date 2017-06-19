Trial begins for Brandon Banks in Vanderbilt rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The third suspect involved in the Vanderbilt rape investigation is set to stand trial Monday.

Brandon Banks, who was wide receiver on Vanderbilt’s football team at the time of the alleged rape and assault of an unconscious female student, faces six different felony charges.

The alleged rape happened at a dorm room on Vanderbilt’s on June 22, 2013.

Since then, two of the other men involved had stood trial and are in jail.

Cory Batey is serving a 15 year sentence and Brandon Vandenburg is serving 17 years.

A fourth person involved, Jaborian McKenzie has yet to go to trial.