TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving project underway in Bristol, TN in Broad Street area

BRISTOL, TN – City officials announced a Broad Street milling and paving project scheduled to begin Monday, June 19 and conclude by Friday, June 23. The road work will take place from the Broad Street area to Highway 126 in Bristol, Tennessee.

During the construction period, it is suggested that motorists use alternative routes and in interest of safety, please be alert for moving heavy equipment, and discourage children from playing in these areas.

Traffic disruptions, including temporary road closures, may be required during the project. However, accommodations will always be made to allow access to property within the construction zone.