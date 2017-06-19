Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage meds

Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on hole 10th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications. Woods' claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department's investigation report, obtained Friday, June 9, 2017 by The Golf Channel (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday night.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax. His arraignment has been delayed until Aug. 9.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.

