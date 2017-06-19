PHOTOS: Police seek 4 suspects after shoplifting reported at Abingdon outdoor gear store

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Police in Abingdon are looking for a group of people who entered a local store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Investigators said it happened on Saturday afternoon, just before 2:00 p.m. at the Highlands Ski & Outdoor Center located at 909 East Main Street.

Employees said a group of four people entered the store and stole nearly $500 in merchandise.

Surveillance video reportedly showed one of the men putting the merchandise in his pants One of the men was observed putting items in his pant pockets

Witnesses said they saw the group leaving the parking lot in an older model gold Ford Taurus — with reportedly illegal license plates.

After an inventory, Highlands Ski & Outdoor Center found ten items were missing including; ENO (Eagles Nest Outfitters) hammocks and a Kavu watchband totaling $489.55.

If you can help the Abingdon Police Department identify these people call its tip line at 1-844-200-TIPS.

