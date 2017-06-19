Kingsport Mets to wear different jersey for Centennial game

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Appalachian League returns to the field this week.

The Kingsport Mets will not only hold their home opener this weekend, but they will also celebrate the Model City’s 100th birthday.

The Mets will ditch their name for one night and be called “Kingsport Spirit” as they face the Johnson City Cardinals Sunday.

The team will wear special jerseys for the game, showcasing various images of Kingsport throughout the years.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 4 p.m.

