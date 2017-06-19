Kingsport Mets hold media day

KINGSPORT, TN- The Kingsport Mets held their media day on Monday, just a few days ahead of their season opener at Burlington.

Luis Rivera is returning for his third season as the Mets’ manager. Kingsport ended last year 27-41, ending the season with five straight wins. But the win loss record isn’t the most important thing in short season. For the rookie league, the focus is on devloping the young players, many of whom are coming to the club this year from high school or the low level Gulf Coast League in Florida.

“We have pretty good athletes on the team with good projections,” said Rivera. “So our job is to develop them so they can become a better player in the future and a better person.”

“This is my first year in the short-season,” said Kingsport Mets’ pitcher Christian James. “So I really don’t know too much about it. I was in the GCL last year out of high school. So (my goal) just keeping my ERA low and having a good record and good strike percentage, that’d be nice.”

“It’s cool,” said Mets’ pitcher Garrison Bryant. “It’s better than GCL. It’s fun to have stands and have some trees. I’m from the Northeast, so I kind of like the mountains. I’m excited to be back in some, not 105-degree weather, so I’m excited for that.”