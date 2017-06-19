Kingsport BMA to vote on construction of new Gold Star Memorial monument

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman are expected to vote on the construction of a new Gold Star Memorial monument this week.

City Manager Jeff Fleming will present a resolution to the board asking for their approval for the monument to be built at J. Fred Johnson Park, near the existing Veterans Memorial.

The Kingsport Chamber Foundation raised over $80,000 from private citizens and businesses in the city to fund the project.

Officials broke ground on the site last year.

The monument will honor Gold Star Families whose relatives died in action while serving our country.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.