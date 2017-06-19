K-9 Officer Ren of Greene County dies after being struck by vehicle

Greene Co. TN (WJHL) – A K-9 officer with the Green County Sheriff’s Office has died after being hit by a car near her home she was a four year old and two year veteran of the Green County Sheriff’s Department. A memorial service will be held later this week.

The following is from Sheriff Pat Hankins on Ren’s accomplishments and what she meant to her fellow officers.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness the Greene County Sheriff’s Department must announce the death of K-9 Officer Ren. She died one day after being struck by a vehicle near her home. K-9 Officer Ren was a four-year-old Belgian Malinois and a two-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. She made nearly 50 felony drug cases during her tenure. Deputy Sheriff Mark Crum was her handler and her beloved friend. The National Narcotic Detector Dog Association had certified her as a Narcotics Detector. Deputy Crum worked tirelessly to achieve her Tracking Certification and Handler Protection Certification.

Ren was good spirited and loved doing her job. She excelled at narcotics detection and tracking. Deputy Crum and his partner Ren have spoken and preformed demonstrations to many civic clubs, church groups, and school children. She was always excited and ready to receive a pet from the public, especially the children. Ren and Deputy Crum were part of a ten-officer shift at the Greene County Sheriff’s department. The 580’s shift.

The officers on that shift had a strong bond with her, and they will miss her dearly. Many people in the Greene County community would often recognize Ren from the many articles about her in the Greeneville Sun and would ask for a pet or to get a picture with her. During her off-duty hours, Ren lived with her best friend and handler Deputy Sheriff Mark Crum, his wife Amanda, and Braxton Crum. Scottie Greene, Sgt. Matthew McCamey, and Deputy Sheriff Brittany Becker were also close to Ren. A private memorial service will be held for Ren later this week.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank Dr. Ed Claiborne, Dr. Al Claiborne, Dr. Amanda Mitchell Wilson, and the staff of Animal Medical Center of Greeneville for treating and caring for Ren over the years.

Sheriff Pat Hankins