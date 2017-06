KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A new fabric and craft store will celebrate its grand opening in Kingsport this week.

Jo-Ann Fabric will open its doors on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The store is located in the Kingsport Shopping Center on East Stone Drive.

Jo-Ann’s grand-opening celebration will feature three days of giveaways and sales for customers.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.