Greene Co. commissioners to vote on $2 property tax increase

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County commissioners tonight will decide if a $2 property tax rate is the way to balance the county budget.

A budget deficit of $1.7 million is facing Greene County. If the Commission approves the flat $2 tax for both county and Greeneville property owners the new yearly tax bill for $100,000 homes would be $500.

The new money could also help make needed repairs to county buildings.

A public hearing on the tax increase was scheduled for 5-6 p.m. The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m.

