Fundraiser underway to build fence at local cemetery after headstones vandalized

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- One group has made plans to protect a local cemetery after it was vandalized earlier this year.

Back in February we reported vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage by destroying headstones, and grave markers.

Monday afternoon we met with James Whiteside, the chairman of the West Lawn Cemetery Board, who said they’ve started a fundraiser to build a fence around the grounds.

Whiteside estimated the project will cost around $10,000.

“My heart was broken, saying why, and who would would want to do such, and that lead to what can we do, and the next thing was patrol, have the police to come by, and the next thing was the fence to hopefully curtail people from coming in,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside said he hopes to see the fence up by this time next year.

There will also be a benefit for the West Lawn Cemetery coming up in August.

We are told funds from this event will go toward building the fence.

That event will take place August 12th at 6pm at the Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City.

