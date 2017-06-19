Deputy: 2 officers ‘down’ at Coffee County courthouse

WKRN web staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two officers were reportedly injured amid a shooting at the Coffee County courthouse Monday afternoon.

Deputy Frank Watkins confirmed to News 2 it happened sometime around 3 p.m. at the government building on Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.

It’s not clear at this time if the officers were shot or injured by the gunfire, but Deputy Watkins said they were “down.” Authorities said they are receiving medical treatment.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is reportedly down as well.

Mayor Lonnie Norman told News 2 the roads in the area shut down as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene. Further details weren’t immediately known.

