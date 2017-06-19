‘Cars 3’ speeds to No. 1, Tupac biopic nets strong debut

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Published:
This image released by Disney shows Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, left, and Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo in a scene from "Cars 3." (Disney-Pixar via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lightning McQueen and his pals in “Cars 3” raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing “Wonder Woman” into second place for the first time since it opened.

Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar’s “Cars 3” opened with $53.5 million – a low for the $1 billion series.

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman.” “Wonder Woman” wrapped up Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

 

In its third weekend, “Wonder Woman” held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.

In third place, the Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me” debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller “47 Meters Down” netted $11.5 million.

The raunchy comedy “Rough Night” got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony’s R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.

