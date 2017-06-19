Bristol, Va. officers save elderly woman from vehicle that crashed in creek

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol, Va. Police Department is recognizing two officers who saved an elderly woman from her vehicle that had crashed in a creek earlier this month.

According to a Bristol Virginia Police Department Facebook post, officers Dave Tolbert and Wendy Brewer were called to a Old Abingdon Highway in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into Beaver Creek on June 8.

Tolbert and Brewer reportedly went into the creek waist-deep through swift-moving water to rescue an 80-year-old woman.

According to the post, the woman was found lying across the front seat with a head injury, and the passenger area of the vehicle was quickly filling with water.

The officers were able to get one of the car doors open, removed the woman and carried her to the creek bank, where she was treated by emergency crews.

