Bristol, TN Police investigating two truck thefts near BMS

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers are searching for two trucks that were reportedly stolen near the Bristol Dragway on Sunday.

According to a news release, police responded to Bristol Motor Speedway around 8:45 p.m. and made contact with the victims who said they returned to their parking spot in the Landing parking lot on Copperhead Road to find their vehicles — a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a gold 2001 GMS Sierra — had been stolen.

The Chevrolet truck had a Tennessee registration tag, a smoke vent visor, a bug guard, as well as a NHRA tag on the front bumper.

The GMC Sierra truck had a South Carolina registration plate.

Anyone with information about the vehicle thefts is asked to call the BPD’s TIPS line at 423-764-8477 or call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-989-5568.

