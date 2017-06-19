Blackthorn holds 21st annual Doe River Gorge Golf Challenge

JONESBOROUGH, TN- The 21st annual Doe River Gorge Golf Challenge teed of Monday afternoon at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Doe River Gorge was hoping to raise between $25,000-$30,000.

The 18 holes of golf are part of the annual fundraiser that helps support Doe River Gorge camp scholarships and ministry programs, trying to help kids stay out of trouble and develop christian values.

“A lot of adult problems are simply unresolved teenage problems,” said Doe River Gorge President Terry Maughon. “Kids get involved in drugs, alcohol, a lot of other things and many of them go their entire adult life and never resolve those issues. We feel like if we can protect kids from about the age of eight to twenty, and many times we’ve protected them from a lifetime of heartache and regret. The community’s been real supportive in helping us get kids to camp that otherwise couldn’t afford to be there.”