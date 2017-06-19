Bicyclist injured after struck by car; Deputies search for driver

GREEN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help. They say a bicyclist was injured after he was hit by a car in the McCoy Road area of Greeneville on Sunday.

Officers say it happened around 8:00 p.m.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a gold Chevy Cavalier drove away from the area towards Greystone Road just before they discovered the cyclist.

If you know anything that could help the Greene County Sheriff’s Office call 423-798- 1800. If you want to remain anonymous call 423-972-7000.

The condition of the cyclist has not been released to the public.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.