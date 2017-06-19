3 facing felony drug charges after DEA agents raid Bristol, VA home

(Source: Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Local, state and federal authorities arrested three people after executing a search warrant at a home located in the 9800 block of Reedy Creek Road in Bristol, VA.

Elizabeth Pauline Eaton

 

Washington County, VA Sheriff Fred Newman said on June 15 local deputies, agents from the DEA, and Virginia State Police arrested three people and charged them with various drug-related felonies.

Bruce Douglas Ferguson

 

Agents arrested 35-year-old Elizabeth Pauline Eaton, 45-year-old Bruce Douglas Ferguson, Jr. — both of Bristol, VA, and 29-year-old Sarah Helen Zint of Bristol, TN.

Eaton was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Eaton was taken to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

Ferguson was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

Zint was and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Zint was taken to the same jail facility and is being held without bond.

Sarah Helen Zint

