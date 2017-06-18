Stephen Furst, Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63

By Published:
FILE - In this May 1986 file photo, actor Stephen Furst poses for a photo in Los Angeles. Furst’s family says the “Animal House” actor has died. Furst, who played naive fraternity pledge Flounder in the hit movie “Animal House,” has died of complications from diabetes, his family said Saturday, June 17, 2017. Furst was 63. Furst died Friday at his home in Moorpark, Calif.,, north of Los Angeles, said his son, Nathan Furst. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The family of Stephen Furst says the “Animal House” actor has died.

Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.

Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.

Furst played the character Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie “Animal House.” Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “St. Elsewhere” and “Babylon 5.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s