JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Tri-Cities Otters defeated Peachtree City MOBA 2-1 on Saturday at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The win moves the Otters’ unbeaten streak to four, earning two wins and two draws in their last four matches.

Tresor Mbuyu scored the lone goal of the first half, sending the Otters into the break with a 1-0 lead. Mateo Garcés scored the eventual game-winner in the 60th minute.