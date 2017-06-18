Funeral held for 1 of 2 slain prison guards in Georgia

Georgia corrections officers hold hands while praying during funeral services for corrections officer Sgt. Curtis Billue, Saturday, June 17, 2017 in McIntyre, Ga. Billue who was killed while transporting inmates was a hero who spent his career protecting other people, Georgia’s top prison official said at the man’s funeral. (Jason Vorhees/The Macon Telegraph via AP)

MCINTYRE, Ga. (AP) – Hundreds of mourners are remembering one of two Georgia prison guards killed when two inmates escaped from a prison transfer bus.

WSB-TV reports that law enforcement officers from around the state joined relatives and friends of Sgt. Curtis Billue for his funeral Saturday at a high school in McIntyre, central Georgia. Billue was 58.

Billue’s casket was draped with an American flag for the funeral at Wilkinson County High School. He was remembered as a military veteran and devoted father of two sons.

The funeral of 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica is set for Tuesday in Milledgeville, another nearby community.

The inmates were captured Thursday in Tennessee, two days after their escape in Georgia. Authorities say the guards were overpowered and shot with their own weapons.

