Veterans, families attend Veterans Cookout in Abingdon



ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Veterans and their families dug into hamburgers and hotdogs for a Veteran’s Cookout.

Five veteran’s organizations hosted the cookout this afternoon in Abingdon, Virginia to remember the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I and provide a place for veterans to come together and socialize.

“The whole idea is we want veterans to shake hands, and meet other veterans, meet their families,” said organizer Mel Schwartzstein.

Organizers also set a POW/MIA table, they said for those serving our country that are either still held captive or missing in action.

