Seasons of Hope event raises money for back to school needs



JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of vendors filled a Johnson City business as part of an effort to raise money for students’ back to school needs.

The local non-profit Seasons of Hope hosted its first Pink Firefly Market.

Organizers hoped to raise money for Operation School Bus, to provide haircuts, clothing, and school supplies for teens in 6th through 12th grades. They also said they will donate some of the funds from the event to a board member with breast cancer.

“We just wanted to show her how much we love her and support her because without her Seasons of Hope wouldn’t have done as much as it has,” said Katy Keen, Founder and President of Seasons of Hope.

Keen said she hopes to make the Pink Firefly Market an annual event.

