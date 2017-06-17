Orion Jude 1K run held in honor of boy who loved Barter Theatre



GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Runners and walkers hit the pavement at Daniel Boone High School Saturday morning to celebrate the life of a little boy who passed away about a year ago.

Orion Mitchell would have turned 6-years-old on June 16th. The Fountain of Life Bible Church held a 1K memorial run in his honor.

Organizers encouraged people participating to wear their favorite superhero t-shirt or costume.

“He always wore a batman mask, we couldn’t get it off of him,” said Orion’s dad, Jonas Mitchell. “This is just beautiful. This is something he would have loved, and I hope he can see it.”

All proceeds from the run will be donated to the Barter Theatre because Orion loved the Barter show “Charlotte’s Web.”

