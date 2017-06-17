Jason Witten holds 15th annual football camp in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN- 1,200 kids ages 7-18 packed Citzens Bank Stadium Saturday, as future NFL hall of famer and Elizabethton’s own, Jason Witten, returned to his hometown for his 15th annual football camp.

The Cowboys’ tight end brought current Tennessee Vols’ tight ends Eli and Ethan Wolf, Austin Pope and Jakob Johnson to help the kids. Former local stars also helped at the camp. Former Hilltopper Malcom White, former Cyclone Ethan Thomas and former Indian Ty Hayworth were all in attendance.

Witten also made a big splash for the local community, donating $25,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton. It’s a special weekend for the kids and for Witten, giving back to the community that helped him become the star he is today.

“It just energizes me every year I come here,” said Witten. “It kind of kicks me off into summer as I prepare for football season, it’s a great time. This is a community that is home for me. The older you get, I think, the more you appreciate that. Certainly, for me, it’s a great opportunity to get back in the community and get involved and today’s one of those special days.”

“My four years have been, kind of, trying to model my game after his,” said Ethan Wolf. “He’s an excellent role model, on and off the field, so to be able to be a part of his alma mater and to be able to have a relationship with him is good. It’s definitely helped me become a better player.”