Daniel Norris and Tigers’ offense flexes muscle in 13-4 win over Rays

They hit well. Like they should be, really, pounding the baseball all around Comerica Park. Alex Avila and Justin Upton. Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez. Nick Castellanos, too.

The Tigers looked like a darn good team Friday night. In perhaps their best all-around game of the season, they dominated the Rays, 13-4, for their second straight win.

It began with Kinsler, who foreshadowed the festivities with a solo home run to open the bottom of the first inning. It was Kinsler’s third leadoff home run of the season – his second against Tampa Bay right-hander Erasmo Ramirez – and 43rd of his career, ranking sixth all-time in Major League history.