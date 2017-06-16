Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A juvenile court judge found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III. Carter cried as the judge explained his reasoning Friday.

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, Michelle Carter listens to defense attorney Joseph P. Cataldo argue for an involuntary manslaughter charge against her to be dismissed at Juvenile Court in New Bedford, Mass. Carter, of Plainville, Mass., is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly pressuring Conrad Roy III, of Fairhaven, Mass., to commit suicide in 2014. Her lawyer will ask the Supreme Judicial Court Thursday, April 7, 2016, to overrule a lower court judge who refused to dismiss the youthful offender indictment against her, which makes her eligible for up to 20 years in prison instead of a lower sentence if she was prosecuted as a juvenile. (Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP, Pool, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

Carter was 17 when she sent Roy dozens of messages urging him to take his own life. Eighteen-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in Fairhaven in July 2014.

Prosecutors say Carter also told Roy to “get back in” when he got out of his truck.

Carter’s lawyer argued Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life.

Her sentence could range from probation to 20 years in prison.

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, Michelle Carter listens to defense attorney Joseph P. Cataldo argue for an involuntary manslaughter charge against her to be dismissed at Juvenile Court in New Bedford, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly pressuring Conrad Roy III, 18, of Fairhaven, Mass., to commit suicide on July 13, 2014. Judge Lawrence Moniz is deliberating Carter’s fate following a jury-waived trial that provided a disturbing look at teen depression and suicide. It is not clear when the judge will issue his verdict. (Peter Pereira/The New Bedford Standard Times via AP, Pool, File)

