Victim’s tip, armed citizens lead to capture of escaped Georgia inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture in Rutherford County Thursday night.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after authorities spotted a vehicle reported stolen after a home invasion in Shelbyville around 6 p.m.

Police say they forced their way into an elderly couple’s home at gunpoint on Kingree Road in Bedford County.

The suspects reportedly tied up a man inside the home and spent about three hours there, even eating before stealing the couple’s car and leaving. The sheriff said the couple was terrified and lucky to be alive.

Somehow the couple were able to break free and notify they authorities. And that was absolutely critical. Law enforcement was immediately able to pursue these individuals,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen truck earlier this week, prompting a massive manhunt.

The men were ultimately taken into custody at a home on Pruitt Road after a foot pursuit. The homeowner and a neighbor held the two suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived to the home where authorities said the escapees were trying to steal another vehicle.

“The homeowner did come out, he requested a neighbor who lived just over the way from him to come over and assist and together they did secure these two suspects until the Rutherford County Sheriffs were able to come and apprehend them,” said THP Lieutenant Bill Miller.

“We got a text from the neighbors that they were shutting down all the roads in and out and everyone in the neighborhood is armed down here and this is a dead end road down here so we locked up all the houses locked the cars,” said neighbor Keith Marzalen.

“I went out the back and started looking up the wood line and he ended up coming out at my neighbor’s house he saw him coming out of the woods and called the cops. Then there were probably 48 cars out here,” added Marazalen.

Audio released from the pursuit to capture Rowe and Dubose show police and deputies responding with calm and clear reactions.

Rowe and Dubose were booked into the Rutherford County jail in Murfreesboro and face extradition back to Georgia to face murder charges.