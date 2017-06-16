Two men involved in string of slingshot vandalisms arraigned on more charges

By Published:
Shell and Dechristina

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One of the two men charged in multi-county vandalisms with a slingshot and ball bearings pleaded “not guilty” in court Friday.

Joseph Dechristina and Dakotah Shell appeared in court again Friday to be arraigned on more charges.

The two were arrested on Wednesday in Johnson City after police said they hit several homes, cars, businesses and a person with ball bearings using sling shots.

Officers said they also found marijuana in their car.

Friday in court, Shell’s attorney said Shell was not guilty of the crime.

Dechristina was issued a public defender.

Their bonds are now increased to $207,000 in Washington County, Tennessee.

They are also facing charges in Knoxville for the same crime.

They are scheduled to be back in court next week.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s