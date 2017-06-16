Two men involved in string of slingshot vandalisms arraigned on more charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One of the two men charged in multi-county vandalisms with a slingshot and ball bearings pleaded “not guilty” in court Friday.

Joseph Dechristina and Dakotah Shell appeared in court again Friday to be arraigned on more charges.

The two were arrested on Wednesday in Johnson City after police said they hit several homes, cars, businesses and a person with ball bearings using sling shots.

Officers said they also found marijuana in their car.

Friday in court, Shell’s attorney said Shell was not guilty of the crime.

Dechristina was issued a public defender.

Their bonds are now increased to $207,000 in Washington County, Tennessee.

They are also facing charges in Knoxville for the same crime.

They are scheduled to be back in court next week.

