Trump says Scalise ‘took a bullet’ for all of us

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks about the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scales of La. at a baseball practice, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington before the start of an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says GOP Congressman Steve Scalise “took a bullet for all of us.”

The president says that because of the “tremendous pain and suffering he’s now enduring … our country will perhaps become closer, more unified.”

Trump also adds, as he’s said previously, that Scalise is “having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought” following the shooting Wednesday. Scalise was hit as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice outside Washington D.C.

A playground near the baseball field is cordoned off with police tape as the investigation continue at the scene in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2017, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Scalise remains in critical condition at a hospital near the Capitol and has undergone multiple surgeries. He was shot in the hip but the bullet tore through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

The president made his comments as he spoke in Miami to announce a new policy on Cuba.

_____

12:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has paid a visit to wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the hospital.

The Friday visit announced by Ryan’s staff comes with Scalise in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Louisiana Republican was shot in the hip Wednesday morning in the baseball practice shooting by an Illinois man with grudges against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise sustained serious injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. He’s been undergoing repeat surgeries.

On Thursday night Scalise was honored at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Stadium, where a record crowd showed up. Scalise is a member of the team and had been fielding balls at second base in preparation for the game when he was shot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

