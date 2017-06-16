Tennessee House Republicans tout their social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Social media is playing more and more of a role in how Tennessee lawmakers conduct your business.

Earlier this week, House Democrats showcased their social media sites which they credited for helping to stop some bills from becoming law such as the so-called, “bathroom bill” and, “Defense of Natural Marriage Act.”

House Republicans also credit their social media work for retaining and building their numbers which have gone from a minority to super-majority in less than a decade.

The Republican House membership has often conducted Facebook Live updates during the session, shared individual member’s posts and even made their own videos touting triumphs since they had complete party control with Bill Haslam’s election in 2011.

“We have for years reached out to the people of Tennessee on social media,” says House Republican Leader Glen Casada. “They give us feedback and we move forward with their ideas.”

Casada said many of those ideas support what the super-majority House Republicans are doing–low debt, more jobs and cutting taxes.

Beyond that, Casada said social media has long been known as a way to get beyond the traditional outlets or reach those without much access.

“I think I have read that 80 percent of rural community depends on Facebook for information and one of their vehicles for news,” added Casada. “So, it’s one of the vehicles we use to reach out to them.”

It’s all part of keeping that super-majority for House Republicans.

Currently, there are 74 House Republicans, and 25 House Democrats.