Straily, Bour boost Marlins’ shutout of Braves

.ATLANTA (AP) – Dan Straily pitched into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in three runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Friday night.

Dee Gordon went 3 for 5 and Justin Bour homered in his first game back from the disabled list as the Marlins moved into second place in the NL East, 10 games behind Washington. Miami has won 13 of 18. Straily (5-4) was coming off his second-shortest outing of the season, but he kept the Braves guessing most of the night, allowing just four hits and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Bour, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before the game after missing nine games with a left ankle contusion, picked up where he left off. Since April 30, he is hitting .368 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs. Sean Newcomb (0-2) gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.