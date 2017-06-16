Police: Florida man killed teen he solicited online for sex

By Published:
Tyquan Pearson is now in custody for the murder of 19-year-old Brittney Taylor, who authorities say he solicited online for a sexual encounter at a hotel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The body of a teen found in a plastic storage container buried in a Florida backyard led to murder charges against a man who police say solicited her online for sex.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Friday 25-year-old Tyquan Pearson was arrested Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Brittany Taylor.

Surveillance video at a motel near Fort Lauderdale shows Taylor going into a room where Pearson was staying last month. It later shows Pearson wheeling out a blue storage container. Investigators said Pearson’s girlfriend picked him up and drove him to a storage unit. Pearson told her the container had clothes and items he planned to give away.

Investigators acting on a tip found the container buried in the backyard and discovered the decomposing body.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s