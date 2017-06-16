Phil Bachman marks 50 years in the car business

Published:
Phil Bachman opened his first car dealership in 1967. (Photo left to right standing - Myron Bernard, Robin Bernard, Martha Bachman. Phil Bachman seated.) (Source: Sandi Blalock)

Greeneville, TN (WJHL)  —  A Tri-Cities automobile dealer is marking a milestone.

Phil Bachman is celebrating 50 years in the car business.

Bachman began his automotive sales career in 1967 when he purchased the Pontiac – Cadillac franchise in Greeneville.

Over time, the family business expanded to five dealerships and more car brands.

On June 1st, Bachman celebrated the milestone with an event at the Bachman-Bernard Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac dealership in Greeneville, and business partner Myron Bernard donated $50,000 to the Hope Center crisis pregnancy center in Greeneville in honor of his friend.

