New York Times sues FBI to get notes of Comey-Trump talks

Associated Press Published:
James Comey
FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has gone to court to try to get copies of documents created by fired FBI director James Comey after his conversations with President Donald Trump.

The Times sued Friday in Manhattan federal court, saying the government has failed to respond properly to its Freedom of Information Act request for the materials.

A spokesman for government lawyers declined to comment.

The Times says it made its FOIA request last month. It’s seeking all memos, emails or other documents in which Comey discussed or memorialized conversations with Trump.

The newspaper says the FBI acknowledged receiving the request and denied expedited processing. It says the FBI then failed to respond to the request within 20 business days as required under FOIA.

