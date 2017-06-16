U.S. NAVY: USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant vessel off the coast of Japan

(WJHL/CBS) – United States Navy officials are reporting a military vessel has collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan According to the Navy’s public affairs office, the USS Fitzgerald collided with the merchant vessel around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The military vessel was operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokusuka. The U.S. Navy says it is requesting the Japanese Coast Guard’s help in responding to the collision. A Department of Defense official told CBS News the Fitzgerald is not under her own power, and the Japanese are sending out tugs.

The extent of the damage and extent of injuries are not known at this time.

The USS Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer commissioned in 1995, is based in Yokosuka, according to the Navy. Its crew includes roughly 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted members of the Navy.

Update. MT @US7thFleet: Japanese Coast Guard on the scene of #USSFitzgerald collision with a merchant vessel. More to follow — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 16, 2017