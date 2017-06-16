Man awarded $870,000 after doctor removes wrong testicle

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WFLA) – A Pennsylvania man is richer after his doctor removed the wrong testicle during an operation, PennLive.com reports.

A jury of eleven women ruled in favor of Steven Hanes, 54, in a lawsuit he filed against his former urologist Dr. V. Spencer Long.

Hanes consulted Long after experiencing chronic pain in his right testicle for 15 years. The doctor recommended his testicle be surgically removed at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, the story said.

During the operation, Long removed Hanes’ healthy left testicle, leaving the problem testicle in place.

“It appeared that the left testicle and cord may actually have been removed instead of the right one,” Long wrote in a post-operative report, which was included in court filings.

The mistake was confirmed by Long during a follow-up visit.

On Wednesday, a jury awarded Haines $620,000 in damages for pain and suffering and $250,000 in punitive damages against Long for “reckless indifference,” according to the story.

Hanes’ lawyer says his client has more frequent pain in his right testicle, and that he lives in “debilitating fear” of having more surgery. If the unhealthy testicle is eventually removed, Hanes’ lawyer says his client will have to undergo testosterone replacement therapy for the rest of his life.

The doctor is no longer performing surgeries, according to PennLive.